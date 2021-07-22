QNX 7 BSP available for Toradex Colibri iMX8X SoC modules - Embedded.com

Direct Insight has created a QNX 7 board support package (BSP) for teh Toradex A new board support package (BSP) from Direct Insight allows the use of QNX 7.0 with the Toradex Colibri iMX8X computer-on-module.

The BSP contains all the basic features required to run the OS on the board. Included are drivers for various interfaces including Ethernet, Watchdog timer, I2C, SPI, USB, SD Card, UART. A display driver is also planned. The BSP is free to download as a demo system, and the source code can be licensed on a per-project basis for a fee. Direct Insight also offers enhancements to the BSP, including additional drivers and production-hardening and testing, as an additional services engagement.

Toradex Colibri iMX8X modules feature the NXP i.MX 8X family of embedded SoCs, including the top-tier i.MX 8QuadXPlus (i.MX 8QXP) which features four Cortex-A35 cores – currently ARM’s most efficient ARM v8 core as the main processor cluster. The SoCs provide full 64-bit ARM v8-A support while maintaining seamless backward compatibility with 32-bit Armv7-A software. The main cores run at up to 1.2 GHz.

The combination of a feature-rich OS like QNX 7 featuring real-time capability and supporting mission-critical systems, with the Arm core processor is suitable for applications such as medical devices, navigation, industrial automation, HMIs (human machine interfaces), avionics, data acquisition, and robotics. David Pashley, Direct Insight’s managing director, said, “The BSP unlocks the full benefits of the QNX OS on the power-efficient Toradex modules. QNX is perfect for real time, safety critical applications, and the BSP created by Direct Insight provides a great starting point for high-availability industrial designs.”

Daniel Lang, CMO at Toradex, added, “We design products for applications that demand high reliability, safety and security, such as medical devices. The QNX offering from Direct Insight further strengthens this positioning and allows our customers to use QNX while lowering the project risk and shortening the time-to-market.”

