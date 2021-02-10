Qomu MCU and eFPFA dev kit fits into USB port - Embedded.com

QuickLogic has launched its Qomu development kit, a tiny form factor open source system on chip (SoC) development kit combining Arm Cortex-M4F MCU + eFPGA that fits into a USB Type A port.

Optimized for the QuickLogic open reconfigurable computing (QORC) initiative, the kit is supported by a wide variety of vendor-supported open source development tools, including Zephyr, FreeRTOS, SymbiFlow and Renode, which broadens access and enables designers to develop applications virtually anywhere.

The Qomu development kit enables development on QuickLogic’s EOS S3 Arm Cortex-M4F and eFPGA anywhere. The MCU enables seamless software development while the embedded FPGA (eFPGA) can be used to accelerate or offload algorithms from the MCU, or to simply implement custom intellectual property (IP) or provide glue logic. A key point is that no hardware is required, since it plugs directly into a USB Type A port.

The Qomu development kit combines Arm Cortex-M4F MCU + eFPGA and fits into a USB Type A port. (Image: QuickLogic)

While the kit can implement a wide range of functionality for a broad set of market segments, it is especially suited to edge internet of things (IoT) applications – especially those requiring ultra-low power consumption and artificial intelligence or machine learning capabilities.







The EOS S3 ultra low power multicore MCU platform architecture (Image: QuickLogic)

QuickLogic’s QORC initiative has led to a completely open source, vendor supported development tool environment for the Qomu development kit. Open source development tools include SymbiFlow synthesis, place and route, and bitstream generation. Many example applications and gateware are readily available for free. In addition to standard Verilog support with SymbiFlow, Qomu supports nMigen for a Python-to-FPGA design flow. Additional open source tools include Zephyr, FreeRTOS and Renode.

“The Qomu dev kit is a milestone for the industry in many ways. It packs an incredible amount of functionality in the size of a USB port,” said Mao Wang, senior director of marketing at QuickLogic. “More importantly, this open source dev kit was designed in close collaboration with one of the most respected designers in the open source community, Sean Cross.”

