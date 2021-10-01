Qualcomm defines 30 verticals in IoT as-a-service offer - Embedded.com

At its annual Smart Cities Accelerate 2021 event in San Diego, CA, Qualcomm Technologies defined more than 30 smart verticals as part of its IoT services suite that will form its IoT as-a-service (IoTaaS) offer.

Sanjeet Pandit

The company’s global head of smart cities, Sanjeet Pandit, said, “To directly address the fragmented nature of the IoT industry, our Qualcomm IoT Services Suite offering is helping to bridge the gap for IoT service providers and entities looking to efficiently and effectively deploy smart solutions. In just one year, the offering has grown beyond our expectations, and we are proud of the interest we have attained and the shift in mentality we have driven to meet the needs of smart solutions across multiple industries beyond just smart cities.”

Aimed at businesses and entities looking to adopt smart solutions, the IoTaaS model removes the need to invest in costly and fragmented efforts, with streamlined, end-to-end solutions, can shrink timelines to a matter of weeks, compared to the lengthy processes that previously took months or years. Hence this supports rollout with faster time to commercialization and provides increased accessibility to smart solutions and infrastructure. Qualcomm said that what started as intelligent solutions for smart cities has now emerged as a digital transformation offering, enabling adopters to create self-sustaining revenue models by monetizing their own smart solutions.

The enhanced platform features introduced in Qualcomm’s IoT services suite deliver additional capabilities including:

Drag and drop deployment with low code development

Automated device onboarding and management

Streamlined device configuration and customizable user-interface (UI)

Integrated standard operating procedures (SOP) workflow

Edge-AI and cloud integration enabling scalability and efficiency

Over 30 IoTaaS verticals

Qualcomm said the more than 30 IoTaaS verticals across multiple industries include:

Inspection as-a-service provides the ability to detect incidents on construction sites and deploy roof top inspection, safety and security missions as a first responder, provide emergency response and support for natural disasters, and more with FlightOps. The FlightOps robotic drone operating system (OS) coupled with the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform and 5G connectivity enables performance and operational scalability, with the ability to fly larger numbers of drones, to longer distances and perform complex missions in complex and shared airspace, according to Shay Levy, chief executive officer, FlightOps.

provides the ability to detect incidents on construction sites and deploy roof top inspection, safety and security missions as a first responder, provide emergency response and support for natural disasters, and more with FlightOps. The FlightOps robotic drone operating system (OS) coupled with the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform and 5G connectivity enables performance and operational scalability, with the ability to fly larger numbers of drones, to longer distances and perform complex missions in complex and shared airspace, according to Shay Levy, chief executive officer, FlightOps. Smart asset management as-a-service delivers highly specialized solutions for supply chain visibility, transforming the asset management experience by improving tracking, compliance, and efficiency with Tag N Trac. The latter’s chief executive officer, Venu Gutlapalli, commented, “Maximizing visibility of the eight imperatives for supply chain excellence includes location monitoring, connectivity, global operations, supply chain intelligence, sensors, temperature monitoring, theft mitigation, and data analytics. Teaming with Qualcomm Technologies on IoTaaS helps us meet these eight imperatives at low cost from silicon to edge computing.”

delivers highly specialized solutions for supply chain visibility, transforming the asset management experience by improving tracking, compliance, and efficiency with Tag N Trac. The latter’s chief executive officer, Venu Gutlapalli, commented, “Maximizing visibility of the eight imperatives for supply chain excellence includes location monitoring, connectivity, global operations, supply chain intelligence, sensors, temperature monitoring, theft mitigation, and data analytics. Teaming with Qualcomm Technologies on IoTaaS helps us meet these eight imperatives at low cost from silicon to edge computing.” Traffic management as-a-service reimagines how cities plan, control, and adapt the flow and movement of traffic on their streets and improves the commuting and driving experience for all road users, traffic signal optimization for reduced congestion and improved safety, and event and emergency notification and pre-emptions with NoTraffic. “Working with cities and traffic agencies throughout the United States and Canada on their urban mobility challenges, we see immediate improvements in their key metrics – such as delay times, CO2 pollution, and safety, not to mention the residents’ satisfaction”, said Tal Kreisler, co-founder, chief executive officer, NoTraffic.

reimagines how cities plan, control, and adapt the flow and movement of traffic on their streets and improves the commuting and driving experience for all road users, traffic signal optimization for reduced congestion and improved safety, and event and emergency notification and pre-emptions with NoTraffic. “Working with cities and traffic agencies throughout the United States and Canada on their urban mobility challenges, we see immediate improvements in their key metrics – such as delay times, CO2 pollution, and safety, not to mention the residents’ satisfaction”, said Tal Kreisler, co-founder, chief executive officer, NoTraffic. Smart venues as-a-service utilizes a lidar based safety and security system which adheres to the privacy concerns and optimizes the utilization of space with TheIndoorLab.

