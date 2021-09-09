QuickLogic has new automatic eFPGA creation tool - Embedded.com

Based on the OpenFPGA IP generator, Australis tool enables users to generate customized IP for any foundry or process node within days.

QuickLogic Corporation has launched what it said is a groundbreaking tool that automates the generation of custom-parameterized embedded FPGA (eFPGA) intellectual property into a system to enable rapid prototyping of customizable FPGA architectures.

Its new Australis eFPGA IP generator, implemented using the silicon automation design techniques of the OpenFPGA open-source framework, integrates QuickLogic’s best practices for performance, power, and area optimizations to automatically generate custom-parameterized eFPGA IP within days in some cases, according to the company.

The tool addresses industry challenges such as the severe semiconductor supply constraints and difficulties keeping up with Moore’s Law, which are driving system developers to pursue designing their own, more domain-specific devices. However, these are typically expensive, take longer to develop, and introduce risk. Integration of embedded FPGA technology is a possible solution to mitigate these risks, but historically it had to be hand-crafted and tied to a particular foundry and a specific process node. Australis addresses these issues by giving developers the ability to customize their eFPGA IP quickly and cost effectively.

Australis is based on the OpenFPGA IP generator and adds features and capabilities specific to implementing QuickLogic’s eFPGA IP solutions, along with the level of testing and support required to build commercially viable eFPGA IP.

QuickLogic utilizes the Australis eFPGA IP Generator to provide ASIC/SoC developers an easy, highly automated way to define and implement customized eFPGA IP for their projects. Embedded FPGA flexibility enables a multitude of reprogrammable use cases – including addressing changing market conditions, supporting the evolution of new standards with the same silicon, customized implementations for intellectual property protection, offloading and hardware acceleration of artificial intelligence / machine learning workloads, or simply for creating a range of product variants for fragmented markets.

Key benefits of having a tool that automatically generates eFPGA IP include:

Fast time-to-market – customized eFPGA IP from description to GDSII format is possible in days.

Flexibility to meet specific SoC design requirements– enabling optimization for power, performance and area (PPA) requirements.

Cost effective – it is a fraction of the cost of traditionally-built eFPGA IP cores.

Broad range of foundries and processes supported– use the most appropriate fab and technology for the application.

Easy integration- seamless IP integration into ASIC/SoC, and FPGA user tool support.

“With the release of Australis, we’re underscoring our commitment to and leadership in leveraging open-source tools with our deep domain expertise in programmable logic to deliver embedded FPGA technology to the market,” said Brian Faith, QuickLogic’s president and chief executive officer.



The Australis eFPGA IP Generator is available now from QuickLogic.

