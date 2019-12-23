Readers’ choice: The top 10 articles of 2019

Flash 101: Error management in NAND Flash

Data reliability being the most critical aspect of data storage, we need to either avoid errors or need a way to detect and correct them. In this article, we will discuss the different methods used to avoid errors, the methods to detect the errors which cannot be avoided and the techniques used to correct the errors. We will first discuss wear levelling used to avoid or reduce the effect of memory wear. In the second section we will discuss bad block management used to track and avoid the usage of bad blocks.