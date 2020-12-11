Readers’ choice: The top 10 articles of 2020 - Embedded.com

We continue our annual look back at the year’s most-read articles. This year, top articles run the gamut from hacks and operating systems to coding methods, state machines, and more. Read on for the top 10 articles of 2020 as determined by readership. If one of your favorites is missing, please add your top article in the comments below!
For developers transitioning from C to C++, the subtle differences between the languages represents a significant part of their learning curve. This article unpicks the details of some key language elements.
Over the last several articles, we have been exploring how developers can interface to sensors and develop reusable drivers. In this article, we are going to look at creating sensor interface from a more object-oriented standpoint using C++.
Many embedded systems are best represented by a finite state machine, but programming them manually can become an overwhelming task and produce results that are convoluted and hard to maintain. This article describes an easier approach using graphic design tools.
This article explains how embedded systems perform as reactive systems; describes how to design a suitable software structure for them; and finally, how to use the MQTT-Reactive library to program reactive systems.
Even before COVID-19, there has been a significant shift from on-site to remote contracting. By 2022, the majority of leading contract engineers will no longer be working on client sites on a regular basis.
Developers face ever increasing complexity and need a programming language that allows them to be flexible and maximize reuse. With C approaching its 50th anniversary, it may be time to start transitioning from C to C++.
Not everyone is obliged to follow the formal processes and methodologies that standards promote, but standards champion best practices that represent the most effective way of achieving high quality, reliable, and robust software.
