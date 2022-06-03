Reference design offers compact GaN-based motor drive solution - Embedded.com

Reference design of EPC9173 GaN-based inverter optimizes motor drive system size, function, range, precision, torque for fast time to market.

The reference design of the EPC9173 GaN-based inverter optimizes motor drive system size, performance, range, precision, and torque, all while promoting simplicity in the design for quicker time-to-market. The compact size of this inverter enables integration into the motor housing resulting in the lowest EMI, highest density, and lowest weight.

EPC announces the availability of the EPC9173, a 3-phase BLDC motor drive inverter using the EPC23101 eGaN® IC with embedded gate driver function and a floating power GaN FET with 3.3 mΩ RDS(on). The EPC9173 operates from an input supply voltage between 20 V and 85 V and can deliver up to 50 Apk (35 ARMS). This voltage range and power level make the solution suitable for various motor drive applications including e-bikes, scooters, city cars, drones, and robotics.

The EPC9173 contains all the necessary function circuits to support a complete motor drive inverter including gate drivers, regulated auxiliary power rails for housekeeping supplies, voltage, and temperature sense, accurate current sense, and protection functions.

Major benefits of a GaN-based motor drive are exhibited with these reference design boards, including less than 30 ns deadtime for very high motor + inverter system efficiency for longer range, lower distortion for lower acoustic noise, lower current ripple for reduced magnetic loss, lower torque ripple for improved precision, and lower filtering for a lower cost. The lower weight and size of the EPC9173 solution enables the incorporation of the drive into the motor housing and supports low inductance, higher power density motors. When configured for 100 kHz frequency, the input filter and the number of capacitors can be significantly reduced, and the electrolytic capacitors can be eliminated from the board.

The use of the EPC23101 integrated GaN-on-silicon device offers higher performance in a smaller footprint with significantly reduced design engineering requirements for fast time to market. The solution enables phase current sensing and leg shunt current sensing, for maximum flexibility. EPC provides full demonstration kits, which include interface boards that connect the inverter board to the controller board development tool for fast prototyping that reduces design cycle times.

The EPC9173 boards measure just 130 mm x 100 mm (including the connector). The boards can also be configured for multiphase DC-DC conversion topologies including Buck, Boost, Half-bridge, Full Bridge, or LLC converters.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Power Electronics News.

