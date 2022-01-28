Reference design offers wireless docking over Wi-Fi 6E for PCs - Embedded.com

Synaptics offers reference design comprising a suite of tightly coupled hardware and software elements to securely connect with a docking station or wirelessly enabled monitor when brought within a preset range.

Synaptics Incorporated has announced the Gemini reference design to deliver what it said is the world’s first true Wi-Fi 6/ Wi-Fi 6E wireless docking experience for notebook and laptop PC users. Gemini comprises a suite of tightly coupled Synaptics hardware and software elements that securely connect with a docking station or wirelessly enabled monitor when brought within a preset range. It does so with full dual-4K display capability and ultra-low latency indistinguishable from wired connections, the company said.

Demonstrating at CES 2022 earlier this month, the company’s SVP and GM for PCs and peripherals, Saleel Awsare, said, “With Gemini, we’re providing a new way to untether universal connectivity and enhance productivity for nomads in a hybrid work environment that will finally realize the vision of a complete clean-desk experience.”

The suite of hardware and software elements are:

The BCM43752 Wi-Fi 6/6E radio.

The DL-1950 video interface IC with DisplayLink dynamic graphics compression technology that automatically adjusts based on available bandwidth under ever-changing RF conditions.

A Synaptics-developed media agnostic USB (MA-USB) interface that allows all devices to connect to the dock side while managing messaging over Wi-Fi.

The VS641 network processor system-on-chip (SoC) that manages the radios and performs the MA-USB virtualization.

A wireless dock connection manager that works with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to ensure a seamless and secure connection when the user is within range.

The reference design initially focuses on notebook PC docking, but the technology is applicable across a wide range of applications such as tablets, gaming, and virtual reality (VR), that require point-to-point, high-fidelity, multi-stream video over wireless, thereby opening a much larger potential market for Synaptics.

Analyst Patrick Moorhead, president of Moor Insights & Strategy, said, “Wireless docking that is secure, intuitive, and additive to productivity has proven elusive, but its time has come. Pervasive high-speed wireless, combined with nomadic work-from-anywhere employees, have made frictionless hoteling and hybrid offices an increasingly critical part of the future enterprise IT infrastructure. It’s just waiting for the right mix of technologies to make wireless docking secure and reliable. The Gemini platform appears to have that mix and may kickstart a whole new approach to PC and portable device connectivity.”

