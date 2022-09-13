Renesas delivers RISC-V based motor control ASSP: embedded

Pre-programmed motor control ASSP eliminates RISC-V related tools and software investment, making it easier to target applications such as home and building automation, healthcare devices, and drones.

Renesas Electronics Corporation has introduced a RISC-V MCU optimized for advanced motor control systems, offering a ready-to-use, turnkey solution for motor control applications, with no development cost. The pre-programmed R9A02G020 motor control ASSP eliminates RISC-V related tools and software investment, making it easier to target applications such as home and building automation, healthcare devices, and drones.

Renesas will deliver the new ASSP – based on Andes Technology’s entry-level RISC-V processor IP – pre-programmed with specialized application code developed by independent design houses BFG Engineering and DigiPower (HK) Technology. Both BFG and DigiPower have specialized expertise in motor control field and proven customer support capability. BFG is known for sensor-less algorithms that allow customers to reduce motor start-up times. DigiPower has been creating cost-optimized, scalable motor drive solutions since 2008 and has designed specific solutions for control of refrigerator compressors, fans, pumps and more. Both BFG and DigiPower will work with customers to finalize designs and aid the transition to production.

SEGGER Microcontroller has also partnered in this effort, with its ecosystem, including Embedded Studio and J-Link, being key elements used to create and test these motor control solutions.

Roger Wendelken, senior vice president in Renesas’ IoT and infrastructure business unit, commented, “This RISC-V-based ASSP offers an optimum combination of low cost, quick time-to-market, and outstanding performance. It complements our current portfolio nicely, reaching out to new customers and emerging markets across the globe.” Franklin Lin, CEO of Andes, added, “We believe Renesas making a powerful, low-power MCU ASSP available to the market will accelerate the incorporation of RISC-V in a broad array of applications. It will also encourage software developers to produce more creative and efficient applications for RISC-V, thus speeding up adoption of this next generation paradigm.”

Renesas has designed a 3-Phase motor control with RISC-V core ‘winning combination’ that employs the R9A02G020 and other compatible devices from its portfolio to support general-purpose 3-phase motors. (Image: Renesas)

Renesas has designed a 3-Phase motor control with RISC-V core ‘winning combination’ that employs the R9A02G020 and other compatible devices from its portfolio to support general-purpose 3-phase motors. The company’s winning combinations are technically vetted system architectures from mutually compatible devices that work together seamlessly to bring an optimized low-risk design to market quickly.

Key features of the R9A02G020 motor control ASSP are:

Cost-optimized 32MHz, 32-bit CPU core based on license-free RISC-V ISA

Analog IP functionality: ADCs with three dedicated PGA and S/H, two DACs, two comparators, temperature sensor

Advanced motor control timers, two watchdog timers

Small 24- and 32-pin QFN packages

High temperature support up to Ta +125°C for harsh operating environments

Sensor-less vector control for one BLDC motor, 1/3 shunt, PFC and Hall sensor inputs

Flash: 48 KB

SRAM: 16 KB (4KB with ECC)

CPU and bus memory protection units

Pre-programmed and tested motor control software

Complete reference design: hardware, software, kit, tools, hardware datasheet, software datasheet, GUI manual, app notes

The R9A02G020 MCU ASSP motor control solution is available now.

