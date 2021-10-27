Renesas R-Car SoCs drive Toyota next-gen multimedia - Embedded.com

Toyota has implemented the Renesas R-Car H3 in systems for high-end models equipped with full functionality, and the mid-range R-Car M3 in other vehicle models.

Renesas Electronics Corporation said its R-Car H3 and R-Car M3 system-on-chips (SoCs) have been adopted by Toyota Motor Corporation for their next-generation multimedia systems. This system will make its first appearance in the Lexus NX, scheduled for release in November 2021 and later, after which it will also be installed in other Lexus and Toyota branded vehicles.

Toyota’s next-generation multimedia system incorporates a large-format, high-resolution, maximum 14-inch, wide touch display. The display area can be flexibly divided into sections and zoomed in and out, providing a combination of advanced functionality and convenience. The system features voice recognition functions, such as quick startup in response to voice commands, an automotive sound system, and an over-the-air (OTA) software update function.

Within these functions, Renesas’ R-Car SoCs provide the ability to smoothly import map information, images, and video input from users’ preferred devices, including smartphones, and connected applications to the large display. They also enable functions such as display touch controls, voice recognition via the microphone input, and audio output to multiple speakers. In addition, the R-Car SoCs’ sophisticated built-in security functions enable secure OTA software updates and provide advanced connected services powered by the SoCs’ outstanding computing performance.

The Renesas R-Car H3 and R-Car M3 SoCs, which incorporate Imagination Technologies’ PowerVR GPUs, are designed for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) applications that deliver images, audio, and a variety of information from both in-vehicle and external sources to the driver in a safe and convenient manner.

As multimedia system functions vary based on the vehicle model, Toyota has implemented the R-Car H3 in systems for high-end models equipped with full functionality, and the mid-range R-Car M3 in other vehicle models. The R-Car family provides software compatibility across the product line, contributing to more efficient development when extending systems to a wide range of vehicle models. In addition, Renesas’ broad array of R-Car ecosystem partners offered support for its development.

“In order to meet users’ diversified needs in the CASE era, a new multimedia system was developed,” said Masato Kobayashi, director of connected system development division at Toyota Motor Corporation. “Two of our biggest challenges in realizing the leading-edge system was the efficient development while securing the necessary performance and making complex automotive software. Renesas’ R-Car SoCs are designed specifically for automotive applications, providing excellent performance and reliability, backed by a robust ecosystem – a combination that enabled us to create innovative multimedia systems.”

Takeshi Kataoka, senior vice president and general manager of the automotive solution business unit at Renesas Electronics Corporation, said, “I am excited that next-generation cockpit systems offering an intuitive user experience will be available in a wide range of car models moving forward, and that vehicles offering an enhanced user experience with security and convenience will become available worldwide.”

Related Contents:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

