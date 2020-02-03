RFID tag overcomes metal interference

A small 6.0×2.0×2.3-mm RFID tag, the LXTBKZMCMG-010 from Murata, attaches directly to metal to allow tool tracking systems to determine usage, warranty status, and user accountability. The RFID-on-metal tag overcomes some of the problems experienced with conventional RFID tags when near metal, such as detuning and reflecting of the RFID signal, which can degrade the tag’s read range or cause phantom reads or no read signal at all.

Incorporation of the RFID tag into a tool tracking system improves loss prevention, eliminates the time spent searching for specific tools, and provides data analytics. The LXTBKZMCMG-010 stores business data in two memory banks: the EPC memory bank (128 bits) and the user memory bank (32 bits). EPC memory stores a unique number that identifies the object to which the tag is attached, while user memory typically describes the object to which the tag is attached.



Figure: Murata LXTBKZMCMG-010 block diagram. (Source: Murata)

The LXTBKZMCMG-010 delivers a read range of up to 150 cm and covers a UHF frequency range of 865 MHz to 928 MHz. It enables multiple items to be read at the same time and meets ISO18000-63 and EPC Global Gen 2V2 standards. The device is also 100% RoHS compliant.

The LXTBKZMCMG-010 RFID-on-metal tag costs about $6.14 and is sold through Murata’s distributor network.

>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

