Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek deliver Wi-Fi 6E production test - Embedded.com

Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek have partnered to deliver what they claim is one of the first production test solutions for Wi-Fi 6E devices. The integration of the new R&S CMP180 radio communication test platform from Rohde & Schwarz into MediaTek’s ATE (automatic test equipment) tool will support MediaTek’s customers in bringing their latest Wi-Fi technologies to market.

The R&S CMP180 radio communication test platform is designed to manage multiple parallel signals for both multiple devices and MIMO transmission methods, providing maximum measurement speed at frequencies up to 8 GHz. The analyzer/generator single-box tester covers wireless standards including Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7 and 5G NR at FR1 frequencies, plus a wide range of legacy technologies.

Rohde and Schwarz CMP180.

Through close cooperation between the two companies, the R&S CMP180 is now qualified for Wi-Fi production testing with MediaTek’s automatic production test tool (META & Multi ATE). MediaTek’s customers using the latest MediaTek mobile platforms with the latest wireless technologies can now smoothly integrate the R&S CMP180 in their production lines.

Wi-Fi 6E devices can now take advantage of the 6 GHz band to the full power of Wi-Fi 6 by making use of 160 MHz channels in a widely uncongested band. They are able to deliver multi-gigabit connection speed, and low latency for applications like working, schooling, gaming, streaming and more.

In January 2021, MediaTek announced its Wi-Fi 6E platforms for access points and client-side devices have been selected for the Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi 6E certification program. The company offers both MT7915-AP-AX (access point) and MT7915-STA-AX (client-side) as testbed devices. MediaTek said it continues to work closely with the Wi-Fi Alliance to ensure MediaTek’s connectivity portfolio supports the latest features of its standards.

Yenchi Lee, deputy general manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit, said, “Our ongoing close collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz has now enabled MediaTek customers to speed up development and verification of their products using the R&S CMP180 platform alongside devices under test (DUT) provided by MediaTek.”

Alexander Pabst, vice president for the wireless communications market segment at Rohde & Schwarz said, “We are delighted to be working with MediaTek – a leader in highly integrated chipset solutions for Wi-Fi – on a dedicated product test solution. Thanks to its excellent RF parameters and high output power, test engineers can use the R&S CMP180 throughout the entire development phase, from engineering validation tests right through to production.”

