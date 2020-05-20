Sensor dev kit targets condition monitoring

STMicroelectronics’s IIS3DWB vibration sensor and STEVAL-STWINKT1 multi-sensor evaluation kit accelerate the development of condition-monitoring systems. Together, these products help power next-generation Industry 4.0 applications that enable smart maintenance of factory equipment.

Optimized for vibration sensing, the IIS3DWB 3-axis MEMS accelerometer detects vibrations that are prime indicators of a machine’s service requirements. The device provides digital output, a frequency response that is tailored to be fully flat from DC to 6 kHz, and noise density down to 75 µg/√Hz in 3-axis mode and 60 µg/√Hz in single-axis mode. Current consumption is just 1.1 mA at full performance in all three axes. Further, the IIS3DWB operates over an extended temperature range of -40°C to +105°C.



IIS3DWB architecture. (Source: STMicroelectronics)

The STEVAL-STWINKT1 plug-and-play development kit and reference design simplifies prototyping and testing of industrial IoT applications. Along with the IIS3DWB accelerometer, the core system board integrates multiple miniature sensors and a microcontroller for vibration analysis of 9-DoF motion sensing data across a range of vibration frequencies. The STEVAL-STWINKT1 supports BLE 4.2 wireless connectivity through an onboard module, Wi-Fi connectivity via a plug-in expansion board, and wired connectivity with an onboard RS-485 transceiver.



STEVAL-STWINKT1 development kit. (Source: STMicroelectronics)

Housed in a 14-lead plastic LGA package, the IIS3DWB sensor costs $9 in production quantities. The STEVAL-STWINKT1 evaluation kit sells for $99.

>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

