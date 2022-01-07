Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT powers AMI network in Taiwan - Embedded.com

Sequans Communications announced that Ubiik, an industrial IoT solutions provider, is using its Monarch 2 GM02S LTE-M/NB-IoT module as a new connectivity solution in Ubiik’s expanding AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) network.

Ubiik has built a dedicated network for electricity AMI in Taiwan where it is the leading AMI provider to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower). The AMI solution with Weightless LPWAN connectivity that delivers more than 120-million-meter readings daily in Taiwan, has proven to be cost-effective and scalable for the digitalization of electricity meter reading and billing in Taiwan and other countries around the world. Weightless LPWAN is ideally complemented by LTE-M/NB-IoT and allows Ubiik to serve a wider range of AMI deployment scenarios.

The AMI system uses Sequans Monarch 2 technology to build FAN (field area network) modules for DLMS/COSEM electricity meters that will be used to complement the Ubiik’s current AMI offering. Ultra-low power consumption capability enables Ubiik to expand its service offering beyond electricity to other utility segments that use battery-powered meters.

(Image: Sequans)

The Monarch 2 GM02S is Sequans’ second-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT module, delivering ultra-low power consumption and a very high level of security. Sequans said it is the world’s only cellular IoT module supporting an EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated SIM (ieUICC) capability that is compliant with GSMA standards. The module also supports a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest level in the industry, allowing for better efficiency of the internal power management unit, further reducing power consumption, and lowering battery and BOM (bill of materials) cost.

Tien-haw Peng, founder and CEO of Ubiik, said the Monarch 2 GM02S module was selected as the basis of their next generation of LTE communication modules for smart electricity meters because of its advanced security features and integrated SIM. He said, “As a vertical AMI solution provider offering our industry leading network, head end system, and O&M platform, we are dedicated to remaining at the forefront of AMI in Taiwan and worldwide, and Sequans, with its best-in-class Monarch 2 technology and excellent customer support, is helping us do that.”

Georges Karam, Sequans’ CEO, added, “Ubiik has already built one of the largest LPWAN networks for electricity AMI in the world and we are pleased to be able to support them in their next phase of development with our Monarch 2 technology. Ubiik has been highly successful in their quest to be the leading AMI vendor, and we are excited to see our technology connecting their next generation of smart meters.”

Ubiik has already deployed hundreds of thousands of smart electricity meters in Taiwan and Japan, and its vertical AMI solution is now expanding to markets in the US, India, Middle East, and the ASEAN countries.

