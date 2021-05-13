Siemens IC verification adds Fractal Technologies and OneSpin Solutions - Embedded.com

Siemens Digital Industries Software has been busy adding to its IC verification portfolio, with the acquisition of Fractal Technologies and OneSpin Solutions.

The integration of Fractal Technologies’ production signoff-quality IP validation solutions into Siemens’ Solido product family will allow Siemens’ electronic design automation (EDA) customers to quickly and easily validate internal and external IP and libraries used in their integrated circuit (IC) designs to improve overall quality and time to market. Fractal’s offerings include a suite of IP validation and comparison checks used by top-tier foundries, IP providers, integrated device manufacturers and fabless semiconductor companies to accelerate time-to-tape-out and improve silicon results by enabling design data quality and integrity.

Siemens plans to add Fractal’s technology to its Xcelerator portfolio as part of its suite of EDA tools for IC verification. Fractal’s products will join the Solido software product family, including the Solido Characterization Suite, an industry standard for machine-learning acceleration of IP validation and characterization. The machine learning technology within Solido enables variation-aware design and library validation for IP, from mature technologies to the most advanced, leading-edge process nodes.

OneSpin Solutions is a provider of formal verification software that helps ensure IC integrity and enables functionally correct, safe, trustworthy and secure IC designs. It provides a broad portfolio of formal applications (apps) for assuring IC designs operate as intended under the most adverse environmental conditions. Automated apps are increasingly critical to successful formal verification flows. Formal apps complement traditional formal techniques and help democratize formal verification processes by automating and dramatically streamlining common verification tasks. Siemens plans to add OneSpin Solutions technology to the Xcelerator portfolio.

Ravi Subramanian, senior vice president, IC verification, at Siemens Digital Industries Software said of the two additions to the company’s portfolio. “Our acquisition of Fractal Technologies, combined with the Solido product family, provides customers a tremendous advantage with a comprehensive IP validation solution that can speed design schedules, improve power, performance, and area (PPA) and identify sources of silicon failure before design tapeout.

And on OneSpin Solutions, he said this will now enable Siemens to offer a broad portfolio of automated formal apps for key use-cases, including trust and security, safety, RISC-V and FPGA applications. “The unique combination of Siemens’ existing formal products, together with OneSpin Solutions’ domain expertise, outstanding app portfolio and ‘apps-first’ mindset, can enable Siemens to provide customers with increased efficiency and confidence across the complete verification platform (simulation, formal, emulation and prototyping), leading to faster verification, automation and debug.”

Speaking for Fractal Technologies, the company’s chief executive officer, Rene Donkers, said, “Semiconductor IP such as standard cells, memories, I/Os, and other specialized custom IP are the critical foundation upon which the world’s chips are built. Being part of Siemens allows us to accelerate our R&D efforts, support a growing customer base, and further our vision to help enhance design closure predictability and turnaround time.”

And for OneSpin Solutions, president and CEO Raik Brinkmann, said, “Our unique technology and focus have fueled our record growth across a number of domains including 5G, automotive, datacenter, IoT, and aerospace/defense. Being part of Siemens will allow us to accelerate technology development and deliver our much-needed solutions to a broader user base with the goal of becoming the market’s leading formal verification provider.”

Terms of the two transactions were not disclosed, but Siemens’ acquisition of Fractal Technologies closed in May 2021, while the acquisition of OneSpin Solutions is expected to close in the second quarter of calendar year 2021.

