Small AI module builds on Google Edge TPU

Murata Electronics Americas, in partnership with Google, is claiming the industry’s smallest artificial intelligence (AI) module that also speeds up the algorithmic calculations required to execute AI. At the heart of the new Coral Accelerator Module is Google’s Edge TPU ASIC, providing high-performance, low-power neural network processing at 4 tera operations per second (TOPS).

The new solution, in a 10 x 15 x 1.5-mm footprint, overcomes some of the biggest challenges implementing AI solutions by providing superior noise suppression, and simplifying printed circuit board design in a smaller footprint, said Murata. It also delivers an easy-to-integrate package so it can be used by more customers in more environments.

The AI module is a key part of the fully integrated Coral AI platform, which can be implemented in a variety of industries and applications. The platform is all about helping customers enable AI applications running at the device level to quickly move from prototyping to production. Coral provides the complete toolkit of hardware components, software tools, and pre-compiled models for building devices with local AI.

The Coral Accelerator Module will be available at the Coral web site in early 2020. Murata and Google will showcase its applications at CES 2020 in South Hall – MP26061.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

