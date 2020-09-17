Smart camera offers turnkey edge machine vision edge AI - Embedded.com

ADLINK Technology has launched an all new turnkey smart camera solution which enables rapid integration and deployment of machine vision artificial intelligence (AI) for industrial automation applications.

Its’ new NEON-1000-MDX smart camera series together with its smart pallet solution – combining the Intel Movidius Myriad X vision processing unit (VPU), which supports inference models optimized by OpenVINO, and ADLINK’s Edge vision software – enables AI-based machine vision to be easily added into existing environments. The all-in-one solution allows machine vision experts and developers to build, test and deploy machine learning (ML) models faster, while giving internet of things (IoT) solution teams and system integrators the tools to connect, stream and automate machine vision work.

The Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU optimizes ML models to enable AI computing power, and the NEON-1000-MDX smart camera eliminates complex integration of sensor modules, cables and VPU modules. With the pre-installed EVA (Edge Vision Analytics) SDK, users can deploy neural networks optimized by OpenVINO without extra coding or integration efforts using a wide range of ready to use plug-ins based on environment and system requirements.

The all-in-one NEON-1000-MDX AI smart camera supports product classification and defect detection to maximize production efficiency in smart manufacturing, as seen with the ADLINK Edge smart pallet solution. Smart pallet adds intelligence and automation to manual warehouse fulfillment operations such as receiving, bin picking, packing, shipping and worker safety. Smart pallet provides an end-to-end integrated system to connect new and existing equipment, capture multiple image data streams and apply the high-performance processing power of the NEON-1000-MDX VPUs to enable machine learning and inferencing at the edge.

With the ADLINK Edge software platform developers can connect and integrate with any existing cloud, machine learning platform, neural network, industrial camera, machine vision system, piece of machinery and more regardless of vendor. ADLINK’s machine vision AI software can classify what it sees, become smarter over time and also create automation workflows.

Kevin Hsu, senior product manager of ADLINK’s IoT solutions and technology business unit, said, “We’re all feeling the pressure of ramped up production during these unprecedented times. Machine vision AI is one of the quickest, easiest and most cost-effective ways to add automation into existing processes without disrupting current workflows. Our Smart Pallet solution, for instance, has proven to deliver a 90% reduction in traditional barcode scanning time while also enabling customized, built-to-order pallets with no changes to the production line other than the smart camera’s installation. Using the highly integrated NEON-1000 effectively decreases the footprint, reliability and compatibility issue and also saves maintenance efforts for customers.”

Citing an example scenario, ADLINK said that if a box contains the incorrect order on a conveyor system, it can send an alert to a conveyor’s sorter to divert the box to a re-check area. The company said it is bringing software developers intuitive programming, automation and device management running on a powerful smart camera designed for AI workloads.

