Smart vibration sensor integrates LoRaWAN radio

Intended for vibration monitoring, TE Connectivity’s 8911 wireless accelerometer combines a sensor, data collector, DSP, and LoRaWAN radio into a single, compact battery-operated device. The piezoelectric accelerometer offers a dynamic range of ±50 g, sensitivity of 100 mV/g, and wide bandwidth to >10 kHz. Measurement resolution is 12 bits.

Using the LoRaWAN communication protocol, the 8911 provides longer transmission distances and is less susceptible to external signal interference. It can be used to expand condition-based maintenance into plant areas where the cost of installing wired systems is prohibitive, enabling data to be delivered to existing process control and information systems. Integrated digital signal processing calculates FFTs and transmits the eight most significant acceleration peaks in the vibration signal.



8911 block diagram (Source: TE Connectivity)

The 8911 wireless accelerometer is housed in a corrosion-resistant stainless steel case with an IP66-rated O-ring seal and plastic cover. Its standard mounting footprint and stud size allow fast installation on existing and new machinery. The sensor operates over a temperature range of -20°C to +60°C and is powered by a CR123 replaceable battery.

