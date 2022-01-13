Software-defined Wi-Fi 6E AP triples Wi-Fi capacity and adds 6 GHz support - Embedded.com

Cambium Networks has announced its new XE series Wi-Fi 6E software-defined access points with intelligent migration assistant in all three Wi-Fi bands (6, 5 and 2.4 GHz). Its software-defined radios (SDRs) enable cost-efficient migration to the newly available 6 GHz band, with its multi-radio architecture scaling to support high device density deployments.

“The expansion of Wi-Fi into 6 GHz opens up a lot of capacity we can take advantage of across our campus wireless network. It will help in particular in dense areas like lecture halls and libraries,” said Donna Hayden, chief information officer at Alcorn State University. “Cambium Networks’ new Wi-Fi 6E access points are a great fit for campus environments and enable us to strategically move to 6 GHz over time.”

Cambium Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E solutions enable network operators to not just add support for 6 GHz to their networks, but to optimize how and when it is used. Service providers and enterprises such as education, hospitality, healthcare, public venues, and more will benefit from the new clean spectrum, enabling more streaming video, voice and data experiences that expand and improve their customer service.

The access points were developed with Qualcomm’s Networking Pro integrated Wi-Fi 6E platform. said Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, commented, “Qualcomm Technologies is a driving force delivering Wi-Fi 6E, enabling our customers to innovate and deliver excellent Wi-Fi experiences to their end customers. We are excited to continue our long collaboration with Cambium to deliver powerful solutions, based on Networking Pro Series platforms, that deliver the network capacity enterprises require today and into the future.”

The company’s distributor in South Africa, Information Systems Engineering, said the new XE Wi-Fi 6/6E access points enables them to continue to build high density wireless networks for customers, specifically in the education sector. Sean Vollmer, CEO of Information Systems Engineering, said, “They enable easy to deploy, easy to manage, solid performing Wi-Fi networks today as well as future proofing for the new 6 GHz band. The investment protection provided becomes a very important criteria in selecting a solution to deploy.”

Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks, said, “Businesses are evolving their infrastructure to offer the best possible user experiences. The XE series of APs makes it easy to take advantage of the 6 GHz spectrum. Our new Wi-Fi 6E solutions are a powerful new addition to our comprehensive wireless fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions that deliver exceptional quality and value to organizations of all types and sizes.”

Cambium Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E solution includes:

Software-defined Wi-Fi 6E technology, enabling the selection of 5 or 6 GHz operation per radio.

Intelligent Wi-Fi 6E migration assistant automating transition to 6 GHz.

5 radio, tri-band 8×8/4×4 Wi-Fi 6/6E access point designed for high/ultra-high density use cases.

The first two access points in the XE Series are the XE3-4 and the XE5-8. Key components of these Wi-Fi 6E solutions include:

3- and 5-radio access points.

Wi-Fi 6E migration assistant that monitors 6E clients and recommends software-defined radio configuration based on changing client populations.

Wi-Fi 6E band steering to automatically direct clients to the highest performing available band.

Wi-Fi 6E meshing supporting high performance, congestion-free AP bi-directional backhaul over channels up to 160 MHz.

Automated Wi-Fi 6E access point onboarding with Cambium Networks’ cnMatrix switches.

Integrated application control supporting visibility and policy control of 2400+ applications.

EasyPass access control for secure onboarding of users and devices, including direct integration with Microsoft Azure and Google G-suite.

Cloud management – network management that simplifies wireless service deployment and provides insights and tools to optimize the user experience – all from a single console.

The XE3-4 access point has an MSRP of $895 and will be available 1Q 2022. The XE5-8 MSRP is $2,195 and will be available in 2Q 2022.

