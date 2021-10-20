Software testing of Imperas models for Arm now in Razorcat’s TESSY - Embedded.com

Imperas Software has announced that Razorcat Developments, a provider of software testing tools for the embedded systems market, has integrated the Imperas fast processor reference models into the TESSY environment for embedded software testing.

Embedded software development requires rigorous testing both during the initial development phase and over the complete product lifecycle. Continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) flows are part of the established best practices for software testing, and automation is required to ensure consistency across regression testing and hardware variants. The Imperas reference models and virtual platforms provide the flexibility to allow developers to cover all of the hardware required configurations and variants as a virtual test farm.

TESSY has over the last 20 years been used as a reference platform for automatic regression testing and software maintenance. It automates the whole unit test cycle including regression testing for embedded software in C/C++ on different target systems. As an easy-to-install and easy to operate testing tool, it guides developers through the unit test workflow from the project setup through the test design and execution to the result analysis and reporting. It also takes care of the complete test organization as well as test management, including requirements, coverage measurement, and traceability.

The core features of TESSY. (Source: Razorcat Development)

Michael Wittner, managing director of Razorcat Development GmbH, said, “In supporting the Imperas reference models and virtual platforms, our customers benefit from the quality reference models and flexibility to cover the configurations supported in deployed devices and plan for the next generation of hardware enhancements.”

Simon Davidmann, CEO of Imperas Software added, “Embedded software quality is a direct reflection of the test methodology and reference model. Simulation based testing offers unique flexibility to cover all the available hardware configurations and options for CI/CD, the Imperas reference models provides the quality necessary for highest levels of automated testing in the Razorcat TESSY environment.”

One of the users of this solution is Palfinger Europe, a developer of innovative crane and lifting solutions. Its head of embedded software support engineering, Hermann Haslauer, commented, “As our embedded development teams develop and implement our roadmap for digitalization and artificial intelligence, the need for software quality testing has never been greater. The TESSY tool together with the Imperas virtual platform simulators and OVP models of Arm processors, are a quality combination that we use as a foundation of our software test and maintenance process.”

Razorcat Development GmbH is focused on the development of software testing tools for safety critical embedded applications with high quality requirements as required by the standards for functional safety (IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262 and EN 50128). Application areas include automotive, industrial controls, medical, military and aeronautical. Embedded software testing is an integral part of a product development and lifecycle management. From initial delivery through to maintenance updates and migration to new hardware configuration, today’s software testing platforms need to cover the range of current and future devices, configuration options and software revisions. The company said this multidimensional matrix of configurations highlights the flexibility and efficiency that virtual platform technology offers over traditional development boards.

