STMicroelectronics & Sierra Wireless simplify IoT device deployment - Embedded.com

STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless have announced an agreement aimed at simplifying deployment of internet of things (IoT) devices based on STM32 microcontrollers (MCU). The agreement helps solution developers address the challenges involved with creating and deploying IoT solutions, including device design and development, enrollment with a cellular network, and connection to cloud services, enabling a quicker time-to-market.

“Sierra Wireless brings a rich portfolio of cellular connectivity and cloud-service solutions to the STM32 ecosystem that enable us, together, to provide a complete end-to-end solution for connected IoT,” said Ricardo de sa Earp, group vice president and general manager of the microcontrollers division of STMicroelectronics. “Our STM32 MCUs and ecosystem, combined with connectivity services and device-to-cloud software from Sierra, creates an offer of greater depth, capability, and useability than any other on the market today.”

“This collaboration with STMicroelectronics delivers customers a ready-to-use solution to solve the IoT deployment challenges they face, from provisioning custom hardware to configuring and connecting turnkey modules as quickly as they need,” said Jim Ryan, SVP of partnerships, marketing, and IoT solutions for Sierra Wireless. “Sierra Wireless is bringing its world-class IoT connectivity solutions to the industry-leading STM32 ecosystem, so that customers developing a wide range of IoT solutions using STM32 MCUs will now be able to easily build solutions with cellular connectivity.”

Sierra Wireless’ connectivity services and device-to-cloud software facilitate easier deployment of IoT devices. (Source: Sierra Wireless)

ST’s STM32 MCU family contains over 1000 variants that span a broad performance spectrum and combine high energy efficiency with real-time processing capabilities and rich connectivity. The MCUs also provide state-of-the-art IoT security including cryptography, secure firmware installation and update, secure boot, and resistance to side-channel attacks. There are product lines specially engineered for ultra-low-power consumption as well as wireless MCUs that integrate long-range modulation as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4 radios on-chip.

To facilitate easier design, the STM32Cube ecosystem provides development tools, middleware including STM32 hardware abstraction l(HAL), STM32Cube expansion packages such as X-CUBE-CELLULAR and application-code examples. A selection of evaluation boards and fully tested development kits help accelerate prototyping.

And then on top of this, Sierra Wireless’ connectivity delivers a convenient solution for connecting IoT devices to cellular networks. Various SIM options including global, smart multi-IMSI and enhanced regional single carrier offers, as well as a selection of turnkey cellular modems, simplify connection. The collaboration with ST provides access to a wide selection of Sierra Wireless’ connectivity solutions.

