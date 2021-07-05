Strategies for balancing series connected supercapacitors - Embedded.com

Supercapacitors generally operate at low voltages of about 2.7 V. To achieve higher operating voltages, it is necessary to build up a cascade of SC cells connected in series, which requires a balancing system to prevent accelerated aging of the capacitor cell.

Supercapacitors (SCs) generally operate at low voltages of about 2.7 V. To achieve higher operating voltages, it is necessary to build up a cascade of SC cells connected in series. Due to variations in capacitance and insulation resistance caused by production or aging, the voltage drop across individual capacitors may exceed the rated voltage limit. Therefore, a balancing system is required to prevent accelerated aging of the capacitor cell.

In the following, the effect of unequal voltage division in such series circuits will be explained in principle. For a better understanding, balancing strategies are discussed for using a series connection of two capacitors.

The imbalance of supercapacitors connected in series

A capacitor can be modelled by a parallel connection of an R-C element and an insulation resistor. For the moment, we can neglect the insulation resistance and consider a series connection of two capacitors with capacitances C 1 and C 2 . The quantity of energy in such a case is the charge q on the capacitor, i.e., on its internal interfaces. With the help of the charge conservation law

is the voltage drop across each capacitor

and

with

as the total voltage. In the following, we can consider the case where C 1 is greater than C 2 . In this case, the voltage drop across each capacitor is

and

with

To set the voltage of each capacitor to r = V 1 = V 2 , the charge on Capacitor 1 must be increased and on Capacitor 2 decreased. Using the definition of electric current ( I = dq / dt ), the voltage can be written as

and

The current I 1,2 is interpreted as the electric current that must flow for a time span Δt to balance this system. The constant current required to balance a voltage difference ΔV in a given time period Δt is

Balancing strategies

The literature categorizes balancing strategies according to various characteristics such as:

Energy-dissipative behavior

Balancing speed

Type of technology used

Pricing

Therefore, when choosing the right balancing strategy, it is important to know all the parameters and constraints of the specific application to make the right choice. Here, we distinguish between active balancing and passive balancing.

Active balancing involves the use of actively controlled switches or amplifier systems. Passive balancing involves the use of shunts or voltage-dependent resistors to reduce the effects of overvoltage. Compared with passive balancing, active balancing is fast and usually energy-efficient but also relatively costly. Passive balancing, on the other hand, is relatively slow and often results in increased charge loss but is less expensive.

Measurements

A series connection of two SCs from Würth Elektronik was tested:

Capacitor 1: C 1 = 10 F

= 10 F Capacitor 2: C 2 = 15 F

This corresponds to deviations from a theoretical capacitor with a nominal capacitance of C r = 12.5 F.

For charging, we used a charging voltage of V g = 5.4 V and a maximum charging current of I c = 2 A.

In the interest of reliable circuit design, we would like to emphasize that a combination of SCs with different nominal capacitances is not advisable. This combination was chosen for experimental purposes only.

The self-discharge behavior of each circuit over a 24-hour period was also investigated. For this purpose, we disconnected the entire balancing circuit from the primary power source after the capacitors were fully charged and balanced.

1-kΩ resistor

For passive balancing, we used a resistor with 1 kΩ (1%) and rated for 0.6 W. The resistor was chosen to favor a short balancing time rather than low power dissipation. The measured voltages V 1 and V 2 and the resulting voltage difference V 1 – V 2 , shown in Figure 1, indicates complete balancing after about 600 minutes. V 1 and V 2 asymptotically approach V r .

Figure 1: Time-dependent cell voltages

The total power dissipation (calculated from effective leakage current, I loss ) after 12 hours is 2.8 mA × 5.4 V ≈ 15 mW. For low-power applications or backup solutions, this compensation speed can be sufficiently fast and the power dissipation is acceptable. For standalone battery-powered applications, the resistance should be increased to reduce losses. To be on the safe side, it is also advisable to reduce the operating voltage to avoid overvoltage.

The half-life of the self-discharge is estimated with

with

Therefore, the following results in this example: