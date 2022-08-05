Supercharging battery technology for electric vehicles - Embedded.com

Advertisement

An interview with the CEO of OneD Battery Sciences, which has developed a set of technologies that “supercharge” the amount of energy stored, speed of charging, and power delivered to EV batteries.

In this podcast we will analyze battery technology with Vincent Pluvinage, CEO and co-founder of OneD Battery Sciences which has developed SINANODE, a set of technologies that “supercharge” the amount of energy stored, speed of charging, power delivered to EV batteries. This proprietary and patented technology increases energy density and lifetime while reducing costs of EV batteries. Let’s talk with Vincent.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: Hello, everyone, and welcome to this new episode of PowerUP. Today, we will talk about battery technologies for electric vehicles.

Electric mobility is a fast-growing business especially in the domains of energy, batteries, and thermal management design. EVs are an environmentally friendly alternative to their common petrol-powered counterparts, but they lack one crucial feature: convenience. EV infrastructure and battery capacity are not comparable with current vehicles. While there seems to be a petrol station everywhere, EV charging stations are not yet common, which means that drivers have to make detailed charging plans well in advance of their journey. An efficient and sustainable infrastructure with fast charging and a long-range battery will contribute to the success of EVs. In this podcast, we will analyze the battery technology with Vincent Pluvinage, CEO and co-founder of OneD Battery Sciences, which has developed SINANODE, a set of technologies that “supercharge” the amount of energy stored, speed of charging, power delivered to EV batteries. The proprietary and patented technology increases energy density and lifetime while reducing costs of EV batteries. Let’s talk with Vincent.

Hi, Vincent. Thank you so much for joining us. How are you?

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: Very good. Thank you, Maurizio.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: So before we go in deep, our community would like to get to know you a bit more. So can you tell us a bit about your back story? Tell us more about you.

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: Well, I was born in Africa, then grew up in Paris and Brussels. I was Belgian. I’m still Belgian, but I became American later on. I studied applied physics in Belgium before going to the U.S. to do a Ph.D. My first job was AT&T Bell Labs on the East Coast. I then moved to Silicon Valley back in 1987, and then created a number of companies. The first one I took public in ’93, and the second one I took public in ’99. I’m also an inventor; I have over 100 patents to my name. And for the last 20 years, I’ve been investing and spending my time on new technologies that are patented and can be licensed. And for the last 10 years, I’ve been working with our CTO, Dr. Yimin Zhu, who I met in 2012 and decided, after spending a year talking to him, to essentially buy the project he was working on since 2007 together with a group of private investors and help make that technology available for the mass market in lithium-ion batteries.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: Great, thank you. So let’s start with electric vehicles and related problems with the batteries. So what’s the market for EV batteries now? In particular, what’s the best material in terms of cost and recycling now? Can you tell me what are the next trends? And in terms of demands of battery chemistries worldwide, how do you see the market evolving?

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: Yeah, so it’s pretty well-known that whether in the United States, in Europe, or in China, the sales of EVs is growing quite fast, whereas the total car market is actually shrinking, which means that we are witnessing a transformation. Now on a global basis, the percentage of EV penetration is still relatively low. But in certain markets, the penetration is already very high with countries like Norway, where it had reached over 80%. So according to most of the accepted forecasts, by 2025, there will be tens of millions of EVs sold annually, or certainly by the end of the decade, there will be in the key markets approaching 30%, 40%, maybe 50% in some places of the new cars being electrical vehicles. So there is a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries, which is the critical component in electrical vehicles, both from a point of view of securing the supply and from the point of view of achieving the cost targets. Simply put, the battery today is still the most expensive component of an EV, and you know that to reach the masses, i.e., to be able to enable people to afford buying an electrical vehicle, batteries need to become cheaper so that the cars can be made profitably and sold at a lower price.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: Talking about batteries, we could talk first about the second life. So can you explain a little bit what a second-life battery is? What are the benefits of using battery technologies in second-life applications?

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: Yeah, so again, the key points about electrical vehicles can be summarized into two key topics that are of interest to most people. One topic has to be how we make this vehicle a winner in terms of fighting climate change and reducing the carbon footprint. And I think that the second topic is how we can make batteries in a way that is responsible from a point of view of natural resources as well as all of the manufacturing processes that are going into it. So with respect to second life, I think that the key is that there is a lot of material that goes into lithium-ion batteries. And during the life of a car, the battery progressively loses a little bit of its capacity to store energy. So after you have driven many miles over many years, a full charge will result in a battery that can deliver maybe 60%, 70%, 80% of the original energy storage when you first bought the car.

And so why does that matter? Well, because then the question is what you do with the battery at the end of the useful life of the battery in the EV. And many people are working on this, and I think that there are two specific meanings to the phrase “second life.” One is to recycle the battery to extract the original components — for example, the lithium, the graphite, the nickel, etc. — so that it can be used to make new batteries. And that’s what people call circularity.

The second is the ability to use those batteries in other applications, because when you charge and discharge a battery in a car, you of course want to ensure that you have as long a range on the full charge as possible. But even a battery that has only retained 80% of its original capacity or 70% of its original capacity may be very useful in renewable energies, for example, in applications where the battery stores the electrical energy coming from solar panels or wind. And the reason is, those renewable sources of energy need energy storage because they fluctuate during the day, and therefore, we need to store the energy that is made, for example, with solar cells at noon so that that energy can be delivered to the grids in the middle of the night when people are recharging their EVs. And so batteries can have two types of second life: recycling and reuse.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: So your technology uses special silicon nanowires to significantly improve graphite anodes, as well as increase the energy density, lifespan, and cost efficiency of EV batteries. So can you tell us what are your advantages in comparison with lithium-ion batteries? How are you solving the thermal management problems inside that, and what challenges does your Sinanode platform solve?

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: Yeah. So all of the EV batteries are lithium-ion batteries, and for the rest of the decade, that’s going to remain the case, because there was a huge amount of factories being built or already built. Now when you charge the battery, you basically plug the car into the electrical grid, and you charge the electricity into the anode, which is made of graphite. And the electrons meet the lithium ion in the graphite in the anode, and that’s where the energy is stored. And then you unplug the car and you drive away, and the graphite releases the electrons and the lithium ion, and then you can just drive until the car is discharged. Now graphite is a very, very useful material. It’s already produced in huge quantities, millions of tons per year, and over the years, there have been two types of graphite produced: natural graphite and synthetic graphite. In particular, the natural graphite comes from mines, has a much lower carbon footprint, and is less expensive. One of the things that our technology does, which is very unique, is that we add silicon to the graphite, whether it’s synthetic graphite or natural graphite. And how we do that is very, very special. We developed that over a decade and filed patents more than a decade ago. And so what we create is those little hairs of silicon that can grow, for example, on the outside surface or inside the pores of natural or synthetic graphite.

And when you do that, you accomplish three things. The first is that the amount of energy that can be stored is much higher. So by adding even a modest amount of silicon to the graphite in the way we do it, we can triple the amount of energy stored per kilogram of anode material. That means that the lithium ion first alloyed with the silicon in addition to continue and calculating in the graphite. And that means that you can have lighter batteries that have a longer range. I think the second thing that our technology does that is unique is that it increases charging speed. Because the little hairs of silicon can essentially accept energy and release energy much faster than graphite, we have the ability to allow fast charging, about 4× faster than the graphite. So the lithium alloys with the silicon nanowires at 4× the speed, which means that you can recharge much faster, for example, from a 10% charge to an 80% charge, in a battery that incorporates our technology. And that’s very significant, because it means that people can stop and stay a lesser amount of time in a charging station, which is both convenient for them and convenient for the charging network, because you want the charging station to be available for as many customers as possible.

And then the third thing we do, which is quite extraordinary, is that our manufacturing process is so efficient that we reduce costs, which means that by adding the silicon, even including all the costs related to our manufacturing process, the dollar per kilowatt hours that is necessary for building a lithium anode for EV batteries is far less, more than half, which means that this is a cost reduction. Also, by using natural graphite and adding our silicon, compared with the synthetic graphite that is imported, for example, in the United States from China, we can achieve a reduction in carbon footprint of the material that goes into the anode for EV batteries by over 70%. That’s very, very significant, because in one EV, you have as much as 70 kg of graphite. And if that graphite has been imported from China, that means it’s been transported all the way from China to the United States. And in China, to make the artificial graphite, a lot of the electricity use comes from coal plants, which have a very big carbon footprint. So the advantages are, number one, lighter batteries that can drive for longer range; number two, faster charging; number three, lower cost; and finally, lower carbon footprint.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: Talking about EVs and batteries, we cannot talk about scaling and the supply chain. So what about scaling and the supply chain limitations problems? So from a material perspective, what trends are you seeing in the supply chain for EV?

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: You know, I’m so glad you asked this question, Maurizio, because that’s probably the most important question right now on the mind of all of our customers, the OEMs, the people making cars. We all know that supply chains are very tricky, because you need to ramp up volume to very huge quantities. And there are three things that are difficult for the OEMs. Not only do they have to secure the manufacturing capacity for making batteries, but they have to go upstream from that in securing all the material that goes into those batteries many years in advance. So there are three trends that I would like to point out. One is what I call vertical integration. All of the OEMs, whether it’s Tesla, GM, VW, you can read it in the news, have all taken upon themself to entering into long-term contract to supply both the manufacturing of EV cells and the manufacturing of material that goes into those EV cells for many years to come.

The second trend that is obvious is the OEMs want to be able to source both material and batteries in each of the key markets. Batteries are expensive but also heavy, and moving them around the world is not optimal from a cost perspective. So all of the global chain strategies involve what I call localization. That means localization of supply in China, localization of supply in the United States, and localization of supply in Europe.

And I think that the last and most important trend is what I call reducing risks. And reducing risk means to be able to rely on multiple suppliers. Now how does OneD address this? Well, we address these challenges in a very unique way that none of our competitors can match. The first piece is that we don’t try to replace graphite. We actually enhance the supply of EV-grade graphite already being produced by a number of leading suppliers. Number two is that we can do that not with one graphite supplier but with many graphite suppliers, which means that you can have a couple of, for example, large suppliers in the United States, and we add silicon to their powders to basically enhance the anode material, and we can do the same in Europe and in Asia. That really reduced the risk.

And the final and most important part is that because we started 15 years ago, we have over 245 granted patents around the world. That means as a technology provider, we have enough IP in terms of granted patents, more than our competitors combined, that we can have a large-scale licensing model. So we have designed a pilot plant where we make available to our customers small factories to process the graphite of their choice and add silicon for EV battery qualification, which takes a couple of years and requires many many tons to make tens, maybe five, ten thousand battery pack for commercial qualification. But then the next step, we actually can rely on partners that are large, established, proven industrial companies that have the expertise to really deliver a large-scale processing plant for let’s say 10,000 ton, 20,000 tons. And we don’t pretend we’re going to build that ourselves. We actually enable that through our licensing program. And that reduces the risk to all of our customers both in terms of execution risk and also cost of capital.

Now there is a good analogy in the semiconductor business to be mentioned. You know that Intel for many decades is making microprocessors. And they not only designed the microprocessors, but they made their own foundries to produce those microprocessors. Now in the world of microprocessors, there is another model, and the other model was started many decades ago by a small company called ARM in the U.K. And ARM had designed the building block of microprocessors in what’s called the ARM IP Foundations. And they call that, for example, Cortex, or other names. They made that available to many companies around the world, for example, companies like Nvidia or companies like Apple. Apple then can design its own microprocessor, which they call Apple Silicon, which takes into account the IP provided by ARM but also all the knowledge that Apple has of how the user use its software on its laptop and iPad. And then when it’s time to manufacture, Apple can then take out the design of the microprocessor to TSMC in Taiwan, which is the world’s leading foundry. That model has proven to be the most efficient, and everybody in the computer industry knows that Apple replaced an Intel CPU by the Apple silicon, which is basically based on licensing the IP from ARM and manufacturing at DSMC. That is exactly our business model. So in addition to technology advantage and cost advantage, we also have a business model advantage, which is very appreciated by our customers.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: Talking about technologies, quantum and artificial intelligence would be very interesting and will help the chemistry of the batteries in the future. So what do you think? Are there R&D projects involving quantum and AI?

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: Well, let me talk about AI, because that’s a very interesting topic. You know, when you assemble the design of a new EV cell, you need to put together a technology stack, which includes many different parameters. Some have to do with the cathode material, others with the anode material, others with the electrolyte, and then the dimension, the manufacturing processes, etc. And then you need to optimize that design for the specific application — for example, a high-end car or middle-of-the-range car, etc. — which has different characteristics. Well, today, a lot of the design used to be based on reading information that resided in the cell makers. But what happened about 10 years ago, which is really a revolution in the world of batteries, is that Tesla started collecting data on all of the cells in every car they sold, which means that when I have my Tesla, I drive it differently than you or somebody else in Europe, on different roads, in different weather, and I recharge it in a different way, which means that the thousands of cells in my battery pack get discharged and recharged differently during those different driving conditions and charging cycles. All of that data is uploaded up in the air in the clouds and analyzed.

Now if you have about a thousand cells, for example, in one EV, and you have a million EVs on the road, that means you have a billion-cell data per day, which means you have in a third of a year 100 billion data points about how those cells discharge and recharge. And then you can use AI to mine that data, and that mining has two effects. First, you can push-update the battery management systems so that even a year after purchasing my Tesla, it will drive better. And the second piece is that when you design the next generation, you have information that is unbelievably valuable for the next design. Now Tesla is not the only one doing that. We know that VW and Porsche and GM and others are also planning to have over-the-air updates and to collect the information from all of its customers. So the trend is the following: Data is gold, and battery data is even more important, because you need to really optimize the design, not only for yield and cost but for long-term performance, safety, and reliability. And at the end of the day, it’s just like in a search engine. The Google search engine exceeded the performance of the Yahoo search engine because Google was able to essentially improve its algorithm using a ton of traffic. And as the traffic increases, the ability to be using AI to optimize also increases. And we call that a network effect. So the role of software in AI in battery design, in battery production, is only beginning and will continue to increase for the rest of the decade.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: For sure. Electric transportation is revolutionizing mobility in a way that we have never seen before. Infrastructure will be the next challenge that we will have to face. Clean energy, but energy storage to compensate the period of no energy, as you mentioned. What are the biggest priorities in radically expanding EV charging infrastructure and related technologies and meeting or surpassing targets? So when consumers are considering EVs for purchase today, what EV limitations do you think hamper people from making a purchase?

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: So I think that the key points, if you’re going to transform a large percentage of the transportation from ICE to EV is basically price and availability. And price means that energy cost needs to be affordable, which means that the amount of energy that is produced from all sources, both for clo natural gas and nuclear and solar and wind, for it to be available to manufacture batteries, manufacture cars, and provide enough energy in a charging network at an affordable cost.

So that’s the first piece. The second piece is, of course, availability means that the number of charging stations and the efficiency of those charging stations must increase. The number means designing enough charging stations and building them so that more and more users can on one charge go about their business and, when they need it, recharge, which has to do with both the length of travel on one charge, which is called the range, and also the density of the network, which is accessibility, and the convenience, which is how long you need to stop to recharge. And those three factors really determine the acceptability of coverage, if you wish, of the charging network. We will see a lot of different models to do that, all the way from recharging in parking lots to recharging on the road, recharging at home, etc. I think that this will be progressive. It will not happen at once. But it’s doable. And of course, this requires a long-term energy policy and an infrastructure policy in each of the key markets.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: So Vincent, my last one. We are in conclusion. What’s next from your technology?

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: Well, I think we will be announcing some very interesting news about OneD and its adoptions by OEMs, and we look forward to doing so. I think that our technology is the leading technology in silicon anode because it has the highest performance, it has the lowest cost, and it’s the most scalable thanks to our IP and our licensing business model. But we also need to be realistic. There is no one size fits all, and in order to make this available to a large number of customers and to progress in the performance metrics and the cost metrics will take years, because as in any large-scale manufacturing, there is what’s called learning curve. And learning curve is step by step improving design and improving production so that performance keeps going up and cost keeps coming down. And we look forward to that.

MAURIZIO DI PAOLO EMILIO: Thank you, Vincent. Thanks for joining us at PowerUP Podcast. Thank you.

VINCENT PLUVENAGE: Thank you.

That brings us to the end of this episode. Stay tuned with more news and technical aspects about power electronics. Our app is brought to you by AspenCore Media. The host is Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, and the producers is James Ede. Thank you everyone for listening. See you next episode. Stay tuned.

