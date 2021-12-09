sureCore register file delivers 50% power reduction - Embedded.com

Embedded memory specialist sureCore has introduced an ultra-low power register file architecture which it said reduces the power consumption of register files by over 50% compared to than off-the-shelf versions.

Its MiniMiser architecture is based on a customized storage element and exploits sureCore’s SRAM power saving techniques to deliver significantly improved power characteristics even at nominal process voltages. The architecture lends itself to several optimization criteria – multi-port and high-performance variants can be readily generated by the company’s proprietary compiler technology. As MiniMiser is not based on the foundry bit cell, its yield characteristics, like the logic, follow the process d0 thereby easing DFT considerations.

Register files are small blocks of memory that typically interface directly to high performance logic to provide fast access to data needed for calculations. These are often located inside the related compute blocks to reduce wiring delays and ensure both power and performance targets can be met. Their activity level directly matches that of the logic they are coupled to – hence their power requirements can contribute significantly to the overall power budget of the chip. To address this sureCore developed MiniMiser to cut register file power consumption in next generation, battery-powered devices where extending recharge cycle times is paramount.

Tony Stansfield, sureCore’s CTO, explained, “Standard off-the-shelf register file IP is usually based on the foundry bit cell, and whilst this give optimal area utilization, the power metrics are often poor – with the bit cell itself precluding a reduction in operating voltage to tune the logic for a range of performance goals. Designers are forced to implement multiple power islands – at least one for the logic and one for the memories. This introduces a level of physical design complexity plus the addition of level shifters as well as necessitating considerable care with the timing analysis strategy. Our register file architecture readily supports both a wide operating voltage range as well as the capability to deliver the high performance needed by AI applications.” He added that sureCore has considerable expertise in this space, having worked with leading companies that are exploiting this capability to utilize various operating voltages to deliver the performance needed by the application in a given mode.

sureCore first delivered an SRAM capable of similarly offering a wide operating voltage range over four years ago which developers have taken advantage of for identical reasons. In that case, the memory is based on the foundry bit cell with the company’s patented SMART-Assist technology ensuring the bit cell is always operated in the foundry recommended voltage window.

The company said MiniMiser gives developers a new way of optimizing the power envelope for their design. Savings of over 50% can be delivered by swapping in MiniMiser instances. By reviewing the application’s operational demands, they can further enhance this by introducing multiple performance modes tied to various operating voltages thereby ensuring the SoC is tuned to application need without the usual design headaches mentioned above. As wearable devices have more and more AI built in to enrich the user experience and provide product differentiation, more memory will be needed to support the computing demands. Cutting their power use has become increasingly important in the quest to achieve a competitive power budget.

Related Content:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

