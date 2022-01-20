TASKING SmartCode supports development of Infineon AURIX MCU - Embedded.com

Embedded development tool provider TASKING has introduced SmartCode, a software development environment for the new third generation Infineon AURIX microcontroller (MCU) family TC4x.

(Image: TASKING)

SmartCode supports both the next-generation AURIX TriCore v1.8 instruction set and the new high-performance AI accelerator called parallel processing unit (PPU). The company said this is currently the only productive development environment with compiler on the market that supports all architectures in the AURIX TC4x (TriCore compiler, SCR compiler, GTM compiler and PPU compiler). It is also suitable for the development of software in safety-critical applications in accordance with ISO26262 up to ASIL D and is certified accordingly. SmartCode meets the cybersecurity requirements of the new ISO/SAE 21434:2021. For this purpose, TASKING said it offers users the associated safety/security manual so that neither additional effort nor costs are incurred for tool qualification.



Gregor Zink, CEO of TASKING Germany, explained, “Software is becoming an increasingly important part of cars as well. With our TASKING SmartCode, automotive manufacturers and suppliers can easily and quickly develop software for Infineon’s AURIX microcontrollers that works reliably and meets the most stringent safety requirements.”



Infineon’s senior vice president for automotive microcontrollers, Thomas Böhm, said, “Our long-standing cooperation with TASKING enables our customers to start development immediately as soon as the first samples of the new AURIX generation are available. With TASKING’s comprehensive software development tools, our customers can optimize system performance and qualify their systems quickly and cost-effectively for an ASIL-D safety concept.”

The AURIX TC4x family supports developers in a wide range of automotive applications, including the future functional integration of domain- and zone-based E/E architectures. The microcontroller family is thus suitable for applications in electromobility as well as for the next stage of automated driving. Volume production of the first AURIX TC4x series is planned for the end of 2024. In the first weeks of the new year 2022, lead customers of Infineon have received first TC49x samples. To enable them to start their projects, the first productive version of TASKING SmartCode is now available.

