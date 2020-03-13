Temperature/humidity sensor offers strict linear response

Housed in a tiny 6-pin DFN package, TE Connectivity’s HTU31 humidity and temperature sensor offers typical accuracy of ±2% RH and ±0.2°C. The sensor, which is available in both digital and analog versions, is well-suited for home appliance, consumer, industrial, and medical applications.

The HTU31’s linear response enables optimal system performance, keeping a strict linear curve from 0 to 100% RH and -40°C to +125°C. It also provides fast response time of 5 seconds T 63 (response time required to reach 63% of the final value). Even after condensation, response time is 10 seconds T 63 , ensuring sustained system performance.

Both the analog and digital versions of the HTU31 sensor combine multiple functions and various interfaces (I2C, analog, and voltage output) and operate over a supply voltage range of 3.3 to 5.5V (5V typical). The digital version has two configurable I2C addresses, which allows humidity and temperature to be monitored in two locations using a single I2C bus line.

Fully calibrated and temperature compensated, the HTU31 humidity and temperature sensor is available in small and large volumes.



Typical application circuit. (Source: TE Connectivity)

>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

