Temperature/humidity sensor offers strict linear response

Housed in a tiny 6-pin DFN package, TE Connectivity’s HTU31 humidity and temperature sensor offers typical accuracy of ±2% RH and ±0.2°C. The sensor, which is available in both digital and analog versions, is well-suited for home appliance, consumer, industrial, and medical applications.
The HTU31’s linear response enables optimal system performance, keeping a strict linear curve from 0 to 100% RH and -40°C to +125°C. It also provides fast response time of 5 seconds T63 (response time required to reach 63% of the final value). Even after condensation, response time is 10 seconds T63, ensuring sustained system performance.
Both the analog and digital versions of the HTU31 sensor combine multiple functions and various interfaces (I2C, analog, and voltage output) and operate over a supply voltage range of 3.3 to 5.5V (5V typical). The digital version has two configurable I2C addresses, which allows humidity and temperature to be monitored in two locations using a single I2C bus line.
Fully calibrated and temperature compensated, the HTU31 humidity and temperature sensor is available in small and large volumes.
Typical application circuit. (Source: TE Connectivity)
>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.
