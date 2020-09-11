 Temperature sensors feature high accuracy, low power consumption - Embedded.com

Temperature sensors feature high accuracy, low power consumption

September 11, 2020

Two temperature sensor ICs from Maxim, the MAX31889 and MAX31825, help designers achieve precision measurement and robust protection for cold-chain assets and equipment. The MAX31889 digital temperature sensor offers a combination of accuracy and power consumption that allows it to replace expensive resistance temperature detectors in precise temperature-sensitive applications. The MAX31825 digital temperature sensor enables up to 64 devices per bus, all parasitically powered by the 1-Wire bus, to reduce wiring complexity.

Accurate to within ±0.25°C over a temperature range of −20°C to +105°C, the MAX31889 measures cold-chain pharma product temperatures at a fraction of the cost of RTDs, while consuming 35% less power than competitive products. The sensor has 16-bit resolution (0.005°C) and uses an I2 C serial interface to communicate with a host controller.


For applications that require the connection of multiple devices in a space-constrained system, the MAX31825 has a unique 64-bit serial code, which allows multiple MAX31825 ICs to reside on the same 1-Wire bus. It achieves measurement accuracy to within ±1°C from 0°C to +70°C and ±1.75°C from -45°C to +145°C.

Housed in a 6-pin μDFN package, the MAX31889 costs $1.65 in lots of 1000 units. Available in a 6-bump wafer-level package, the MAX31825 costs $1.55 in lots of 1000 units. Evaluation kits are available for both sensors at $56 each.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Wireless battery management system saves wiring and volume in EVs

September 15, 2020

Building high-performance interconnects with multiple PCIe generations

September 15, 2020

Cloud technology will usher in the Netflix era of gaming

September 14, 2020

Choosing solutions for edge AI

September 14, 2020

Using wired data connections to power demanding IoT devices

September 14, 2020