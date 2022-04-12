Thundercomm SOMs enhance food delivery robots - Embedded.com

Thundercomm said its system on module products (SOMs) are powering the next generation of intelligent food and goods delivery robots from Pudu Robotics.

The two robots, SwiftBot and PUDU D1, target food delivery in restaurants and goods delivery in various scenarios and are part of a range of next generation delivery robots which Shenzhen-based Pudu Robotics launched in March 2022.

The SwiftBot is the company’s flagship food delivery robot and is powered by the Thundercomm TurboX C8250 SOM. Aimed at providing better dining experiences for customers during busy restaurant hours, it is said to excel in visualizing delivery routes, enabling accurate backward perception, and flexible multi-directional avoidance; these all bring food delivery efficiency and customer experience to a new level, according to Thundercomm.

Pudu Robotics’ PUDU D1 (Image: Pudu Robotics)

Meanwhile, the PUDU D1 its first quadruped delivery robot, which fully covers all delivery scenarios both indoor and outdoor. It is equipped with two intelligent SOMs, TurboX C8250 and C5165, which feature small volume, good HMI and motion control capabilities, and is able to adapt to more complex terrains in different delivery scenarios.

Hiro Cai, CEO of Thundercomm, said, “We are very pleased to work with Pudu Robotics to build leading delivery robot products and solutions. We expect that both Pudu Robotics and Thundercomm will further promote technological innovation and launch more excellent products to meet the diversified delivery demands from different markets.”

Related Content:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

