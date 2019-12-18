Tiny Bluetooth 5.0 module integrates chip antenna

u-blox has released an ultra-small, high-performance Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 module, expanding its BMD-3 series for space-constrained applications. The BMD-380 module measures 7.5 × 9.5 mm including the ceramic antenna and features Bluetooth 5.0 specifications, with its long-range protocol suitable for implementing communication in harsh radio environments. It also supports IEEE802.15.4 (Thread and Zigbee).

The new module targets applications in industrial automation, health care, smart cities, smart buildings and homes, and high-end wearables.

The BMD-380 is based on a Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 system-on-chip (SoC), which includes a 64-MHz Arm Cortex-M4 microcontroller with integrated floating-point unit, 256-kB RAM, and 1 MB of flash memory. Hardware interfaces include I2C, SPI, QSPI, GPIO, ADC, and USB. The module also features Arm’s TrustZone CryptoCell cryptographic unit, which simplifies the implementation of security features.

The BMD-380 module will be certified for use in Europe, the U.S., Canada, and Australia. First engineering samples will be available in Q1 2020.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

