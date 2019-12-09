Tiny haptic IC supports low-power wearables

Boréas Technologies has extended its flagship low-power piezoelectric driver IC product with a wafer-level chip-scale (WLCSP) version for high-definition (HD) haptic feedback in mobile and wearable consumer products. Housed in a 2.1 x 2.2 x 0.6 mm package and consuming one-tenth the power of its nearest piezoelectric competitor, the BOS1901CW is suited for resource-constrained devices such as buttonless smartphones, smartwatches, game controllers, and other battery-powered devices.

Like Boréas’ BOS1901CQ, in a 4 x 4 x 0.8-mm QFN package, the BOS1901CW is a high-voltage low-power piezo driver IC that is based on Boréas’ patented CapDrive technology, a proprietary scalable piezo driver architecture that provides the foundation for Boréas’ haptic chips. Advantages of CapDrive include greater energy efficiency, low heat dissipation, and fast response times.

Key features include:

Provides 10X power savings over other piezo solutions and delivers 4X to 20X power savings over other incumbent technologies (LRA, ERM).

Tiny footprint of 2.1 x 2.2 x 0.6 mm.

Delivers start-up time of <300 µs, providing faster response times for improved real-time haptic performance

Supports a wide range of piezoelectric haptic actuators and third-party haptic-effect libraries

Wide supply voltage range of 3 V to 5.5 V.

A plug-and-play development kit, the BOS1901-KIT is available.

>> Continue reading the complete article originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

