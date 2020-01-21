Tiny LED enables ultra-slim vehicular headlamps

Osram has launched its new Oslon Boost HM LED series that enables ultra-slim headlamp designs in vehicles. The Oslon Boost HM claims an outstanding brightness of 415 lm at 1.5 A with a very small chip area of only 0.5 mm². The compact package size of 1.9 × 1.5 × 0.73 mm makes the new LED well-suited for adaptive front lighting, also called bend lighting, or matrix lighting.

The LED provides a finger-width front headlamp solution without compromising light output, said Osram, and the luminance of 255 cd/mm² at 1.5 A is a best-in-class performance value for this type of LED.

In addition to headlamps, the Oslon Boost HM can be used in combination with other LEDs to provide an additional high beam. The LED is also suitable for use in MEMS-based adaptive front lighting systems.

The LED also delivers improved thermal management. The ceramic package enables easy thermal management within the component due to an electrically insulated pad, and special internal design structures easily dissipate heat from the LED. The LED also offers a low thermal resistance of only 4.62 K/W.

For more information, visit Osram’s Oslon Boost HM LED series product page.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

