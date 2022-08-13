To comment or not to comment code? - Embedded.com

Advertisement

Traditional software wisdom tells developers to comment their code, but modern development movements like Clean Code suggest that if you need comments, your code is not expressive enough at getting your intent across.

To comment or not to comment code? That is the question. Traditional software wisdom strongly suggests that developers comment their code. In fact, if you examine most code metric analyzers, they will offer a comment ratio metric that can be used to get a feeling for “how well” documented the code is. (In my experience, most code has a ratio less than one. Comment Ratio = Comment Lines / Code Lines.) However, modern development movements like Clean Code suggest that if you must comment your code, your code needs to be rewritten because if you need a comment, your code is not expressive enough at getting your intent across. So, should you comment your code or not?

Comments are a sticky topic for several important reasons. First, it’s not uncommon to come across a comment block that is outdated compared to the code it is supposed to describe. A developer might be in a rush to get a feature out the door due to a deadline. The developer may quickly update the code, commit it with the intent to go back and fix the comment block later, only to be pulled into the next fire. Over time, the comments don’t match the codes intent. (I would argue this is a discipline and professionalism issue. Developers should be doing the entire job right which includes updating their comments when code changes.)

Second, comments often repeat themselves without adding any value to the code. When this happens, it’s easy to look at the comments as clutter and just getting in the way of the code. Large comment blocks can also often be viewed as just cluttering up the code. However, I think with modern IDEs today, that is more a gripe than a real problem. We can hide comment blocks and navigate seamlessly through large code bases. I’ve found that comments usually don’t obscure my ability to navigate and understand the code.

Finally, the real issue with comments is that they can be a crutch to write poor code. The code should be expressive enough that anyone can just read the code and understand the developer’s intent. Yes, sometimes additional comments can help give context and useful background information. In fact, sometimes when there are two directions an implementation could go, it’s useful to explain why route A was taken over route B. Usually such things involve managing business risk or improving performance, scalability, maintainability, etc. However, using comments to try to elucidate poorly written code is not a best practice.

Despite these sticky issues, comments can bring additional clarity and understanding to developers that might not be there otherwise. Carefully crafted and purposefully constructed comments should not be avoided, they should be encouraged.

A few of my own personal best practices for commenting include:

Write the code to express intent so that if comments are not present, the code is still clear

Use Doxygen tags and templates to document modules that are public or customer facing. Doxygen comments and tags can seem to clutter the code and add the extra need to maintain the comment blocks. My experience is that the clutter is a minor nuisance compared to the value provided by the generated documentation.

Leverage the IDE’s ability to hide comment blocks if needed.

Spend 30 seconds reviewing and updating comments of any function that is modified then move on. (Functions should be small and single purposed. More than 30 seconds tells you there are other problems in the code).

Limit large blocks of general comments by making references to the development Wiki or other external sources of clarity.

Commenting code does have standard practices that we can adopt across the industry, but there are also modern practices that are personal preferences and pet peeves. As a developer or team, you need to decide what best practices make the most sense for you. Once you identify them, be disciplined, and stick to them. Review them yearly to make sure they still make sense.

Do you comment your code? What best practices do you follow?

Jacob Beningo is an embedded software consultant who specializes in real-time, microcontroller-based systems. He actively promotes software best practices through numerous articles, blogs, and webinars on topics from software architecture design, embedded DevOps, and implementation techniques. Jacob has 20 years of experience in the field and holds three degrees including a Masters of Engineering from the University of Michigan.

