ToF sensor offers fast 3D detection - Embedded.com

A CMOS time-of-flight (ToF) sensor, the Hydra3D from Teledyne e2v, provides reliable 3D detection and distance measurement for industrial and outdoor applications, including robotics, automated guided vehicles, and surveillance systems. Hydra3D is based on a 10-μm three-tap pixel that allows it to capture fast-moving scenes without motion blur at a depth map of over 30 fps.

With a resolution of 832×600 pixels, the Hydra3D boasts fast transfer times starting from 20 ns, as well as good demodulation contrast and sensitivity. The image sensor operates in real time at short, mid, and long range distances under indoor and outdoor conditions, while its large field-of-view captures both 2D and 3D images.

Embedded features of the Hyrda3D include multiple acquisition modes, high-dynamic-range mode through non-destructive readout, programmable exposure time, row-wise and column-wise region of interest, multiple triggers, and on-chip multi-system management. The sensor’s flexible configuration allows tradeoffs between distance range, object reflectivity, and frame rate.

Housed in a ceramic LGA package, the Hydra3D operates over a temperature range of -40°C to +105°C and provides scalable LVDS outputs (13, 7, or 4 channels). Samples are available now and evaluation kits will be available in September 2020.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

