Two-channel torque sensor enhances cobot safety

TE Connectivity’s ring-shaped torque sensor balances safety with accuracy and speed for use in human-robot collaborative applications. Cobots, or collaborative robots, are complex machines that interact with humans in a shared work process. TE’s torque sensor, which can be integrated at each cobot joint, meets ISO13849 Category 4 PL-e machinery safety standards by employing two electrically segregated channels with no common cause failure.

The sensor provides low susceptibility to cross loads and high overload capability to help prevent device failure. It also offers a customizable mechanical interface. With an overall height of less than 20 mm, the low-profile sensor is easily adapted in terms of size and sensing range to meet specific application requirements.

Key specifications for the safety torque sensor include a torque range of 20 Nm to 500 Nm (14.7 ft-lbf to 369 ft-lbf), nonlinearity of ±0.25% FS maximum, hysteresis of ±0.25% FS maximum, and resolution of 0.025% FS maximum. Overall accuracy is ±1.5% FS typical, including nonlinearity, hysteresis, span setting, and thermal drifts.

The sensor’s standard electrical interface is an I2C serial digital interface with a communication rate of 400 kHz. Supply voltage is 4.85 VDC to 5.15 VDC with current consumption of less than 10 mA per channel.

Build and price the safety torque sensor by clicking on the TE Connectivity cobot torque sensor product page.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

