embedded.com: Rohde and Schwarz to 56 and 67 GHz to signal generator

Rohde & Schwarz has added two new maximum frequency options, 56 GHz and 67 GHz, to its R&S SMW200A vector signal generator, which it said brings previously impossible high performance to digitally modulated signals up to 67 GHz and beyond.

The ceiling for a standalone vector signal generator capable of creating complex digitally modulated signals with high accuracy has so far been 44 GHz. Higher frequencies have only been possible with additional external frequency upconverters or lower accuracy, both of which have limitations. With these new options for maximum frequencies of 56 GHz and 67 GHz, Rohde & Schwarz said this dramatically raises the limits for generating wide bandwidth digitally modulated signals of high quality.

A maximum modulation bandwidth of 2 GHz is supported, meeting the requirements of even the wider subcarrier spacings defined for 5G FR2 Release 17, and wideband satellite transmissions.

The 56 GHz and 67 GHz frequency options for the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator brings previously impossible high performance to digitally modulated signals up to 67 GHz and beyond, according to Rohde & Schwarz.

Applications in the U and V bands now supported include mobile radio, wireless LAN, and satellite communications. The R&S SMW200A with 56 GHz or 67 GHz option is suited to mobile radio engineers developing RF components and products to support the 5G mobile radio spectrum available in the 47 GHz frequency band already allocated by the FCC to U.S. network operators. 3GPP Release 17 specifying further enhancements to 5G has reached a well-defined stage, so developers will be looking for a signal generator to cover the now extended FR2 frequency range from 52.6 GHz up to 71 GHz. Rohde & Schwarz said the only suitable signal generator currently available is an R&S SMW200A with a 67 GHz frequency option – supporting up to 72 GHz in overrange mode.

The new frequency options are equally interesting for high frequency WiFi and Wireless LAN, including IEEE 802.11ad, which operates in the 60 GHz unlicensed band (57-71 GHz). For satellite communication applications, forward and reverse links operate between 37.5 GHz and 52.4 GHz; inter-satellite links use frequencies up to 66 GHz with bandwidths up to 2 GHz.

In addition, for demanding applications above 44 GHz throughout the aerospace and defense industry, or for generating digitally modulated signals including early research on 6G components and systems, these new frequency options at 56 GHz or 67 GHz can enable a single instrument approach to enabling work at these frequencies.

