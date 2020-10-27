Verizon deploys Movandi 5G mmWave smart active repeater - Embedded.com

Movandi has announced the deployment of a 5G extender indoor smart repeater built on its BeamXR mmWave technology, a smart active repeater solution that amplifies coverage and closes the gap in 5G mmWave deployments. It is designed to penetrate physical barriers in urban environments and amplify mmWave coverage in public spaces and inside buildings. Movandi has an exclusive partnership with Verizon to deploy its 5G solution to U.S. consumers.

The CEO and co-founder of Movandi, Maryam Rofougaran, said, “The future of 5G mmWave depends on the industry’s ability to make the most out of today’s new 5G infrastructure. Movandi’s BeamXR smart repeater is unmatched in the industry, by combining a fully integrated RF front-end and system-level design – deliver a complete long range and low power solution with unlimited mesh configurations that solve mmWave propagation, blocking, path loss and latency challenges. We are enabling the 5G future by helping Tier 1 operators and partners unleash the potential of 5G technology for billions of users around the world.”

The company’s BeamXR addresses the issue of 5G coverage limitations caused by the propagation characteristics of radio signals at millimeter wave frequency bands. Millimeter waves are unable to penetrate physical barriers, including buildings and trees. That makes it hard to provide effective indoor coverage as well. The inability to go through objects means 5G requires line-of-sight, or strong indirect beam. With the BeamXR active router, millimeter wave signals can be boosted to penetrate buildings or bend the signal around a building. It essentially distributes a 5G signal more effectively, enabling greater coverage while supporting low latency in hard-to-reach places.

Speaking to EE Times earlier this year, Rofougaran said, “We are addressing the propagation challenge which helps accelerate large-scale 5G commercialization by reducing infrastructure costs, simplifying deployment and increasing network capacity without impacting latency.” She also said that sub-6GHz capacity will fail to meet customer demand by 2023, and with operators needing to go to millimeter wave to meet the capacity requirements, Movandi’s 5G enhancer will enable cost-effective capacity and coverage.

The senior vice president of consumer products at Verizon, Brian Higgins, said, “Verizon’s exclusive U.S. partnership with Movandi to deploy their first-to-market 5G repeater technology allows us to continue to provide the cutting-edge solutions and industry leadership that our customers have grown to expect.”

5G technology promises to eventually offer data rates that are 100 times faster than current 4G networks, and could enable new applications such as self-driving cars, smart buildings and smart cities, telemedicine, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), mobile cloud-based services, and an exponential increase in connected devices for the Internet of Things and industrial IoT (IIoT).

The smart repeater connects to a 5G base station through beamforming, enabling customer premises equipment (CPE) and mobile devices to access the base station.

BeamXR smart repeaters are based on Movandi’s proven BeamX mmWave beamforming technology, introduced in 2018. The BeamX front-end integrates CMOS-based RF ICs, antenna, beamforming and advanced control algorithms into a modular 5G mmWave platform solution. BeamXR smart repeaters are more compact, more energy-efficient over a wider power range, more spectrally efficient, and more cost-effective to manufacture and deploy than alternative approaches. Movandi provides customers with complete reference designs and can work with manufacturers to ship products directly to customers.

