Wi-Fi 6 dev kit for the connected home supports IoT protocols

Qorvo has claimed the smallest and highest-performing Wi-Fi 6 solution with seamless IoT integration. The Qorvo QPK8642 kit provides all tri-band Wi-Fi and major IoT protocols, including Zigbee, Thread, and Bluetooth Low Energy, while minimizing cross-radio interference in the connected home.

Described as an advancement of the company’s concept of a smart, connected home where there is a pod in every room, the Qorvo QPK8642 kit includes the QPQ1903, QPQ1904, and QPF4551 (all 5 GHz) and the QPF7219 (2.4 GHz) Wi-Fi filters, along with the QPG7015M IoT transceiver, which manages the coexistence with Wi-Fi and Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth Low Energy protocols in a fully concurrent fashion.

click for larger image



The QPK8642 also combines three unique Qorvo capabilities that are designed to maximize capacity and range: the Qorvo edgeBoost, Qorvo bandBoost, and Qorvo coexBoost.

With the Qorvo edgeBoost, in the QPF7219 filter, it maximizes output power at channels close to the band edge, nearly tripling Wi-Fi capacity. The Qorvo bandBoost, with the QPQ1903/QPQ1904 filters and 5-GHz FEMs, enables tri-band designs that are 20x smaller than those using traditional filtering technologies. The Qorvo coexBoost, in the QPG7015M transceiver, provides IoT connectivity and coexistence with in-box Wi-Fi, boosting coexistence between the different radios.

The QPK8642 will be available in Q2 2020.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

