Wi-Fi 6 dev kit for the connected home supports IoT protocols

Qorvo has claimed the smallest and highest-performing Wi-Fi 6 solution with seamless IoT integration. The Qorvo QPK8642 kit provides all tri-band Wi-Fi and major IoT protocols, including Zigbee, Thread, and Bluetooth Low Energy, while minimizing cross-radio interference in the connected home.
Described as an advancement of the company’s concept of a smart, connected home where there is a pod in every room, the Qorvo QPK8642 kit includes the QPQ1903, QPQ1904, and QPF4551 (all 5 GHz) and the QPF7219 (2.4 GHz) Wi-Fi filters, along with the QPG7015M IoT transceiver, which manages the coexistence with Wi-Fi and Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth Low Energy protocols in a fully concurrent fashion.
With the Qorvo edgeBoost, in the QPF7219 filter, it maximizes output power at channels close to the band edge, nearly tripling Wi-Fi capacity. The Qorvo bandBoost, with the QPQ1903/QPQ1904 filters and 5-GHz FEMs, enables tri-band designs that are 20x smaller than those using traditional filtering technologies. The Qorvo coexBoost, in the QPG7015M transceiver, provides IoT connectivity and coexistence with in-box Wi-Fi, boosting coexistence between the different radios.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* displayName *}
{* emailAddress *}
By clicking "Sign In", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.