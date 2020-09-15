Wireless battery management system saves wiring and volume in EVs - Embedded.com

Analog Devices, Inc (ADI) has introduced a wireless battery management system (wBMS) which saves up to 90% of the wiring and 15% of battery pack volume in electric vehicles.

The wBMS enables automotive manufacturers increased flexibility to scale electric vehicle fleets into volume production across a wide range of vehicle classes. ADI said this is the first wireless battery management system available for production electric vehicles, and will debut on General Motors’ production vehicles powered by Ultium batteries.

In addition to eliminating the traditional wired harness, and reduced volume in the battery pack, the wBMS improves design flexibility and manufacturability without compromising range and accuracy over the life of the battery. It includes all integrated circuits, hardware and software for power, battery management, RF communication, and system functions in a single system-level product that supports ASIL-D safety and module-level security building upon ADI’s proven BMS battery cell measurement technology. By delivering high accuracy for the lifetime of the vehicle, the system enables maximum energy use per cell required for best vehicle range and supports safe and sustainable zero-cobalt battery chemistries, such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP).

Additional system features enable batteries to measure and report their own performance, increasing early failure detection, and enabling optimized battery pack assembly. The data can be monitored remotely throughout the battery lifecycle – from assembly to warehouse and transport through installation, maintenance and into a second-life phase.

“The transition of battery packs from wired to wireless connectivity enables automotive manufacturers to scale their electric vehicle platforms across multiple vehicle models to meet growing consumer demand,” said Patrick Morgan, vice president, automotive at Analog Devices. “Our wBMS solution not only simplifies manufacturing, but also allows new systems to be built on wireless data, accelerating the entire industry towards a sustainable future.”

ADI and General Motors recently announced a collaboration, bringing the wBMS technology to General Motors’ Ultium battery platform. The ADI technology helps ensure scalability of the Ultium platform across General Motor’s future lineup, which will encompass different brands and vehicle segments, from work trucks to performance vehicles.

The executive director for global electrification and battery systems at General Motors, Kent Helfrich, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with ADI to take the wBMS technology to production as part of our ground-breaking Ultium battery platform. ADI’s wBMS technology enables the more widespread electrification of our fleet, and we look forward to a continued collaboration with ADI to deliver innovation in safety, quality, and performance for the future.”

