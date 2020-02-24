Wireless charging device family reduces BOM

Wireless charging is one of the latest and most coveted technologies for smartphone owners. Being able to place your phone on a mat or dock makes the charging process faster and easier.

In the age of 5G communications with increasing demand for more power and efficiency, STMicroelectronics has announced the fully integrated STWLC68 product family that provides the best solution for wireless charging applications, maximizing power transfer efficiency.

ST’s proprietary high-voltage technology, combined with excellent mixed-signal design and maximum quality assurance, provides state-of-the-art wireless charging products.

Qi is the most widely used wireless protocol for wireless charging. Qi wireless charging requires physical contact with the device and uses resonant inductive technology between the station and the device.

The STWLC68 family requires a very low external Bill of Materials (BOM), ideal for integration into a wide range of applications such as smartphones and tablets. Being WPC Qi 1.2.4 compliant, the STWLC68 is fully compatible with all Qi-certified devices on the market.

Qi provides various coil configurations within wireless chargers. The coils to transfer energy well must, in theory, be very close together, ideally superimposed. Still, some elements of the Qi standard allow recharging even if the coils are a few centimeters apart. The standard also provides for a form of communication between charger and charged device: it takes place using the same magnetic field of recharging and allows, among other things, to stop the generation of the magnetic field when recharging is complete.

With its fully integrated low-impedance, high-voltage synchronous rectifier and low-drop linear regulator, STWLC68 enables high efficiency and low power dissipation. The digital core dynamically manages both elements over a wide range of output load conditions. Parameters are customized via the I2C interface. The configuration parameters can be saved in the embedded OTP memory and automatically retrieved at power-up.

The STWLC68 family includes solutions suitable for the range from over 20W to 5W and below, such as the STWLC68JRH, customized to meet low power projects.

STEVAL-ISB68RX and STEVAL-ISB68WA evaluation boards (see figures below) simplify prototyping for both standard 5W and low power 2.5W PCBA-sensitive applications. The evaluation kits are easy to use, including USB for configuring device registers.







Figure 1: STEVAL-ISB68RX evaluation board (Source: STMicroelectronics)







Figure: STEVAL-ISB68WA evaluation board (Source: STMicroelectronics)

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Power Electronics News.

