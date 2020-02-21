Wireless SoCs target low-power Zigbee IoT designs

Silicon Labs has released a family of ultra-low-power Zigbee system-on-chip (SoC) devices designed for eco-friendly IoT products deployed in mesh networks. The EFR32MG22 (MG22) family expands the company’s Zigbee portfolio with the smallest and lowest power SoCs optimized for Zigbee Green Power applications.

Using the same 802.15.4 PHY and MAC of the energy-efficient Zigbee 3.0 protocol, Zigbee Green Power further reduces power consumption by decreasing the amount of data required for wireless transmission, said Silicon Labs.

Based on Silicon Labs’ Wireless Gecko Series 2 platform, the MG22 SoCs target Zigbee devices powered by coin cell batteries or energy-harvesting sources. Applications include smart home sensors, lighting controls, and building and industrial automation.

The MG22 SoCs incorporate a high-performance, low-power 76.8 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core with TrustZone. The SoCs deliver energy efficiency thanks to a combination of ultra-low transmit and receive power (8.2 mA TX at +6 dBm, 3.9 mA RX), 1.4 µA deep-sleep mode power and low-power peripherals. In addition, Silicon Labs has implemented a suite of security features in the Series 2 products.

click for larger image



EFR32MG22 functional block diagram. (Source: SiLabs)

The EFR32MG22 SoCs are scheduled to start shipping in March 2020 in 5 x 5 mm QFN40, 4 x 4 mm QFN32, and slender 0.3 x 4 x 4 mm TQFN32 packages. The EFR32MG22 SoC starter kit also will be available in March, with prices starting at $99. Developers can download Simplicity Studio, including network analyzer and energy profiler tools, the Zigbee 3.0 stack, demos and mobile apps, at no charge.

>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

